In a week where an alleged recording surfaced in which the union’s coaches raised a number of issues among themselves concerning their upper management structures, they also went down 34-27 to the tournament’s current holders on Friday.

All is not well in the camp of the Lions den on and off the field, after suffering their second Currie Cup defeat in as many matches against the Pumas in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Losing to Western Province in their tournament opener, the recording apparently discussed the possibility of the coaching staff confronting CEO Rudolf Straeuli with their grievances. These include “Straeuli’s ongoing ‘interference’ and involvement in training schedules, game plans and selection…”

With only two wins from 12 last season, it’s time for a regruk at Ellis Park.

In Sunday’s Currie Cup action, the Cheetahs won the battle of Free State when they beat the Griffons 52-12 in the early match, with the Natal Sharks having to pull out all the stops to beat Griquas 48-40 in Kimberley in the late match.