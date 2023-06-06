The Greece-born Australian led Scottish giants Celtic to the league, League Cup and FA Cup title this season, after winning the former two prizes for the last two seasons.

And now Spurs have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the former Socceroos boss to take the reins on a two-year deal, with a third year as an option, despite fan protests.

Ange Postecoglou will become new Tottenham head coach. The agreement on two year deal plus option for further season has been reached.



Green light on final clauses, time to seal compensation documents with Celtic — then, official.

To complete the deal Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has to negotiate a compensation fee with Celtic to release their coach.

The north London club have been in disarray since Antonio Conte left in late March, with Harry Kane and span dropping out of the Premier League top four under caretakers Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason with the team finishing eighth and missing out on Europe altogether.