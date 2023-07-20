The Cameroon goalkeeper on Wednesday underwent his medical ahead of completing his £47.2m move from Inter Milan, but he was talking like a Red Devils player already.

Andre Onana already has his sights set on winning the Champions League with Manchester United.

Talking to Italian newspaper Gazzetta della Sport, the 27-year-old says: “I want and I hope to win the Champions League at Manchester United”.

"I really want to start this new exciting experience, with a coach who is a master for me".

After facing against United’s cross-town rivals Manchester City in last month’s final defeat in Istanbul, he believes that his reunion with his former Ajax Amsterdam boss Erik ten Hag will take his career to the next level.

He adds: “I really want to start this new exciting experience, with a coach who is a master for me”.