Andre Onana already has his sights set on winning the Champions League with Manchester United.
The Cameroon goalkeeper on Wednesday underwent his medical ahead of completing his £47.2m move from Inter Milan, but he was talking like a Red Devils player already.
Talking to Italian newspaper Gazzetta della Sport, the 27-year-old says: “I want and I hope to win the Champions League at Manchester United”.
Andre Onana tells Gazzetta: “I want and I hope to win the Champions League at Manchester United”. 🔴![CDATA[]]>🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023
“I really want to start this new exciting experience, with a coach who is a master for me”. pic.twitter.com/mVjQPfHZHM
After facing against United’s cross-town rivals Manchester City in last month’s final defeat in Istanbul, he believes that his reunion with his former Ajax Amsterdam boss Erik ten Hag will take his career to the next level.
He adds: “I really want to start this new exciting experience, with a coach who is a master for me”.
With United drukking to get the deal done before Saturday night’s pre-season clash with Premier League rivals Arsenal in the USA, Onana will be looking to make his unofficial debut at the weekend.