Not only will Usuthu coach Pablo Franco Martin be looking to keep the spoils in Durban, but he is reportedly also keen to convince City to part with veteran midfielder Thabo Nodada.

Cape Town City are set for a battle on and off the field with AmaZulu ahead of their weekend PSL clash.

Despite fighting off interest from the big Gauteng clubs for the highly-rated ace, Citizens coach Eric Tinkler has given the 28-year-old star just 74 minutes of game time across four substitute appearances this season.

Finally back in action this weekend‼️



The Citizens travel to KZN to face on AmaZulu on Sunday 💪#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/YZboculJUD — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 14, 2023

And according to local football website FarPost, the Durbanite is unhappy with sitting bank, with the PSL transfer window only closing next Friday.

With City looking to snap a four-match losing streak in all competitions, Tinkler will have to consider all options to get his 13th-placed side firing against an Usuthu side level with them on six points after five games, but one place below them in the league standings.