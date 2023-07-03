All Blacks backs Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku have been ruled out of this week’s Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Mendoza. Jordan is managing what medical staff calls a “migrainous condition”, while Fainga’anuku is nursing a calf injury.

Both players started in last week’s Super Rugby Pacific final for the champion Crusaders. One week to go 😤#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/YHTzcIyrUj — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 2, 2023 Chiefs outside back Shaun Stevenson and Hurricanes prop Tevita Mafile’o flew out with the 36-man squad on Sunday as replacements. Coach Ian Foster says Jordan’s omission is precautionary after the speedy fullback spent seven months on the sidelines recovering from an inner ear problem that causes vertigo.