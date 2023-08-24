The All Blacks will roll out the heavy artillery for on Friday night’s clash against the Springboks at Twickenham. Saying the match is critical to their preparation for the World Cup, coach Ian Foster included the hele name-lekkers while also handing loose-forward Luke Jacobsen his first start of the year.

Jacobsen will earn his 15th cap in an experienced pack featuring more than 500 Test appearances as a member of a back-row also including New Zealand captain Sam Cane and Ardie Savea. Your 23 to take the field at Twickenham 🖤



📺 Watch live on @skysportnz from 6:30am NZT#RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/ayawmmmvSt — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 23, 2023 Of naming a strong side against the world champs, Foster says: “This is our final game before the Rugby World Cup and this test is critical in our preparation. “With just two weeks to go, it’s an important opportunity to get us battle-ready for the start of the tournament. These games are always intense and physically challenging, and I’m sure this one will be no different.”