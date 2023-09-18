New Zealand ran in 11 unanswered tries in their 71-3 Rugby World Cup Pool A mauling of Namibia on Friday night.
But the match will be remembered for the horror injury suffered by Namibia’s former Paarl Boys High inside centre Le Roux Malan who was stretchered off in the 18th minute after dislocating and fracturing his ankle.
Play was brought to an immediate halt, as producers refused to show the footage again, while spectators at the stadium in Toulouse watched in horror.
Wā Mutunga - Full time— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 15, 2023
Job done, thank you for the game Namibia 🤝#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/U3ODbY1Ne1
Malan, 24, though bravely lifted a fist as he left the field on a cart, much to the relief of spectators who cheered him off.
Of his injury, former Stormers and Springboks and now Namibia coach Allister Coetzee says: “From a physical point of view, he was operated on last night. There’s a fracture and a dislocation, so it’s quite tough for him.
“The sooner they’ve done the operation, the better for his recovery and also for the season ahead. Very successful operation that he had, according to the doctor.”
Why we love rugby 🖤— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 18, 2023
Anton Lienert-Brown visited Le Roux Malan in hospital after the Namibia player sustained a serious injury against the All Blacks on Friday.#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/FOEsaqeF0a
Coetzee adds: “What was actually very good, and I hope it will help in a way, is the gesture from the All Blacks to hand him a signed jersey, a number 12 jersey signed by the whole team.
“It says a lot about the sportsmanship of this World Cup, it’s a good gesture from the All Blacks.
“That is not just saying the ethos and the culture and the values of rugby, but actually living and feeling it. That to me is unbelievable of the All Blacks to do something like that.”
Namibia are bottom of Pool A and face leaders France, who battled past Uruguay 27-12 last Thursday, on Thursday, while the second-placed All Blacks have a bye this week.