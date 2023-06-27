After regaining the world No.1 spot on the tennis rankings following his victory at the Queens Club Championship over the weekend, Carlos Alcaraz still believes Novak Djokovic is the ou to beat at Wimbledon. Alcaraz lost his top spot to Djokovic after the 36-year-old knocked the 20-year-old out in the semifinals of the French Open.

But after winning his first title on grass, Alcaraz has sent out a strong warning to the king of grass that he remains a threat. First grass title for Carlos Alcaraz 🏆![CDATA[]]>👏 pic.twitter.com/yuqRQeBCIn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 26, 2023 Still, the Spaniard says: “Novak is the main favourite to win Wimbledon, that’s obvious. “But I will try to play at this level, to have chances to beat him. I will have chances, that’s for sure. But I see Novak as the main favourite. This is not going to change that.”