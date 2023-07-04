Spanish world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz says he will be aggressive in his pursuit of a first Wimbledon title.
The 20-year-old faces Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in his first-round match on Tuesday and head into the tournament vol confidence after winning the Queens Club Championship.
Alcaraz, whose best return at Wimbledon was the fourth round last year, says: “I’ve had a couple of practices here and I’m feeling great. I always say that I try to play aggressive all the time. That’s always my style. That’s the most important thing on grass: to be aggressive, to try to go to the net, trying to hit big shots. So I feel full of energy and I really want to play my first match here.”
We’re READY! 🌱![CDATA[]]>💪![CDATA[]]>🏻— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 2, 2023
📸 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3uOAr0XRbi
He adds of the pressure of being world No.1: “I don’t feel too much pressure about being No.1.
“I don’t think about it much. I know what I have to do play my best, try to win tournaments. But if I would not do that, for me it doesn’t matter.”
Tuesday’s selected men’s singles matches from 12pm: Alexander Zverev (19) v Gijs Brouwer, Dominic Thiem v Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), George Loffhagen v Holger Rune (6), Daniil Medvedev (3) v Arthur Fery, Carlos Alcaraz (1) v Jeremy Chardy