The 20-year-old faces Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in his first-round match on Tuesday and head into the tournament vol confidence after winning the Queens Club Championship.

Spanish world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz says he will be aggressive in his pursuit of a first Wimbledon title.

Alcaraz, whose best return at Wimbledon was the fourth round last year, says: “I’ve had a couple of practices here and I’m feeling great. I always say that I try to play aggressive all the time. That’s always my style. That’s the most important thing on grass: to be aggressive, to try to go to the net, trying to hit big shots. So I feel full of energy and I really want to play my first match here.”

He adds of the pressure of being world No.1: “I don’t feel too much pressure about being No.1.

“I don’t think about it much. I know what I have to do play my best, try to win tournaments. But if I would not do that, for me it doesn’t matter.”