Bengaluru - Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract where the Portugal forward is to serve as an ambassador for the Gulf country's 2030 World Cup bid. after signing a 2-1/2 year contract estimated by media to be worth more around R3 579 555 000,00 ($210 million).

Media reports suggested Ronaldo, 37, would be paid another R 3 662 327 948,00 (€200 million) to support Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid. Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids.



Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids. His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success. "Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids," the club said in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday. "His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success."