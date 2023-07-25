Mbappe’s current club Paris St Germain (PSG) are desperate to sell the striker after he refused to sign a contract extension and told them last month he plans to leave when his current deal expires next June.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal has bid a world-record £260m for France superstar Kylian Mbappe, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After leaving the 24-year-old out of their preseason plans, a letter from the club giving him an ultimatum to come to the table to agree a new deal or a transfer was leaked over the weekend.

Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé.



Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee.



No talks on player side.



⚪️ PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

Mbappe has long been linked to a move to Real Madrid.

But according to SkySports, no less than FIVE Premier League clubs have contacted PSG over a move for Mbappe.