Akani Simbine claimed the 100m title on Thursday at the first day of the SA Athletics Championships in Potchefstroom. Simbine claimed his sixth national title in a time of 10.15 seconds, holding off youngster Benjamin Richardson, who blasted out of the blocks before being pipped with a time of 10.27.

Rivaldo Roberts came home third win a time of 10.36 ahead of Western Province's Abduragmaan Karriem in 10.43 Back at the tournament for the first time after two injury-hit years, Wayde van Niekerk on Thursday cruised into the 400m final. The world-record holder won his heat with a time of 46.01 seconds and will look to put the hammer down in Saturday's 3.10pm final, with U20 world champion Lythe Pillay sure to give him a push after the youngster won his heat in 45.95.

Van Niekerk tells SuperSport of his first run: "It's was comfortable. "It's nice to back on the track and competing with the best in South Africa. "Hopefully I can put in a good performance."