It was heartbreak for South Africa’s Akani Simbine in the 100m at the World Champs in Budapest on Sunday when he was disqualified in the semifinals of this event.
Up against the likes of Christian Coleman and Zharnel Hughes in the second semifinal, Simbine jumped the gun and after reviewing the start himself the South African decided not to run “under protest”.
South Africa’s other big medal hopeful Wayde van Niekerk, meanwhile, booked his place in Tuesday’s 400m final.
The Olympic and double world champion looked to be back towards his best form after a long injury absence, running an impressive 44.57s and will most likely be duelling for gold with Tokyo Olympic champion and 2019 world champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas, fastest in the world this year, who also looked comfortable running 44.65s in his semifinal.