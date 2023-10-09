South Africa proved as much by breaking all kinds of records in their 102-run win over Sri Lanka in New Delhi on Saturday.

Proteas hero Aiden Markram says they are going pedal to the metal from start to finish at this year’s Cricket World Cup in India.

So fast were they out of the blocks that they recorded the biggest innings score at a World Cup ever, posting 428/5 with Markram (106), Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Quinton de Kock (100) all getting hundreds before bowling out the Lankans for 326.

Markram klapped the fastest World Cup ton - off 49 balls - and says SA’s fast start: “I think there’s a lot of passion in this team to give our absolute all at this World Cup and see how far it can get us. “We’re known to start pretty slowly, be it in a series or maybe world events and things like that, so we put a lot of emphasis on [the game against Sri Lanka]; to start well and play the same cricket we’ve been playing that’s managed to sneak us into this comp.”

The Proteas will be hoping to continue their superb start to the competition when they face aartsvyande Australia on Thursday.