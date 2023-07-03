This, after the 32-year-old shotstopper was one of six players who were released by the Old Trafford club on Friday.

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea married his long-term girlfriend Edurne Garcia in Menorca on Saturday as a bra sonder ‘n job.

United fans, though, shouldn’t be alarmed, as the club plans to sit down with De Gea for contract talks as soon as he is available after getting married on the weekend.

“De Gea’s contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper”, club confirms. pic.twitter.com/cjzFZYm3fH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023

A statement released on the Red Devils website reads: “David de Gea’s contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper.”

Big DAY: David de Gea and his wife.

De Gea’s contract ran out on Saturday, after 12 years at United.