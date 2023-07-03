Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea married his long-term girlfriend Edurne Garcia in Menorca on Saturday as a bra sonder ‘n job.
This, after the 32-year-old shotstopper was one of six players who were released by the Old Trafford club on Friday.
United fans, though, shouldn’t be alarmed, as the club plans to sit down with De Gea for contract talks as soon as he is available after getting married on the weekend.
Manchester United on David de Gea and his situation
A statement released on the Red Devils website reads: “David de Gea’s contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper.”
De Gea’s contract ran out on Saturday, after 12 years at United.
The other players who were let go are defenders Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Laird and midfielder Ethan Galbraith.
The club also confirmed that a number of players will return after loan spells elsewhere during the 2022/23 season.
The statement adds: “Dean Henderson was the first-choice keeper at Nottingham Forest, before picking up an injury that unfortunately cut short his campaign, while [fellow keeper] Matej Kovar won the Czech top-flight with Sparta Prague.
“Defenders Eric Bailly (Marseille), Alvaro Fernandez (Preston North End) and Alex Telles (Sevilla) have all seen their loans end…”
With Cheslea midfielder Mason Mount on the verge of joining the Old Trafford club, the Red Devils are apparently also looking to bring in Inter Milan’s Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is valued at £50m, and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos., who has a release clause of £103m.