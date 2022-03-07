South African sports stars weren’t left unmoved as the world mourned the death of legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne.

Warne, who died after a heart attack in his Thailand hotel room on Friday at the age of 52, was the Proteas krang during his international cricket career which spanned from 1992, amassing a world-record 708 Test wickets in 145 matches at the time of his retirement in 2007.

A larger-than-life personality, he had unmatched skills as a spinner and the bek to back it up, as he tormented South Africa.

RESPECT: SA hero Jacques Kallis

In 24 Tests against SA including seven five-wicket hauls and he took 130 scalps and 60 wickets in 45 ODIs.

Warne also played a massive role in the Proteas’ heartbreaking World Cup 1999 exit, taking 4/29 before SA fell short with the scores tied and were eliminated by previous head-to-heads.

And took special pleasure in getting his “bunny”, former batsman Daryll Cullinan, who he dismissed 12 times in 29 matches in ODIs and Tests.

TORMENT : Daryll Cullinan

But despite the pain he inflicted, there was great respect and admiration for the Aussie in Mzansi.

SA leggy and top-ranked T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi admitted he looked up to him, tweeting: “Really shocked to hear about the passing of Shane Warne!!!

Really shocked to hear about the passing of Shane Warne!!!



“Definitely one of the greatest to have ever played the game and someone who I always tried to watch and learn from.”

SA legend Jacques Kallis wrote: “He was one of the greatest competitors. Played hard on field and was one of the first to have a beer with you after.

“Was always a pleasure and challenge playing against him. One of cricket’s greats. Rip Shane. You will be missed.”

