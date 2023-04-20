Ag knee! Western Province have suffered a major injury blow after regular flyhalf Kade Wolhuter ruled himself out for the rest of the season. WP travel to Nelspruit on Saturday to take on Currie Cup defending champions the Pumas, but Wolhuter confirmed on social media he has suffered a major knee ligament injury.

It is the second anterior cruciate ligament tear that the 21-year-old playmaker has suffered, as he targeted getting back into the form that saw him make his Stormers debut in 2020. Stormers and WP flyhalf Kade Wolhuter says 'bring it on' after another big knee injuryhttps://t.co/6fNKCi9oBW — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) April 19, 2023 In a post on Tuesday, Wolhuter writes: “What a way to bring the season to an end!” “Second ruptured ACL, right knee this time, so at least I’ll be symmetrical!

“Tough nine months ahead of me, but we’ve done it once before so bring it on again.” Option: Feinberg-Mngomezulu His injury leaves the experienced Jean-Luc du Plessis and former Junior Springbok skipper Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as WP’s available options at flyhalf. Meanwhile, ex-SA Schools captain Junior Pokomela, who has been in the Stormers squad this season, is reg to wys the laaities in the WP span how it’s done against the Pumas.