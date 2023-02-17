Proteas opening batsman Theunis de Bruyn shocked South African cricket on Thursday with the announcement that he is quitting the international game. The 30-year-old played the Boxing Day Test at the end of last year against Australia Down Under, before returning home for the birth of his first child.

And with the series against the West Indies starting at the end of the month, De Bruyn on Thursday announced in a statement on the Titans’ website: “I’ve been fortunate to represent my country at the highest level of cricket and that’s been the proudest moment of my career... 🚨 Theunis de Bruyn retires from #SouthAfrica international duty at the age of 30.



Another one bites the dust.#CricketTwitter #Proteas #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/nIOioEXdLj — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) February 16, 2023 “I’ve lived a childhood dream, shared dressing rooms with my heroes and played cricket at some of the world’s most iconic venues, and I can’t say thank you enough for the opportunities I’ve got through this game. “[But] it is time I say goodbye to international cricket and focus on the next chapter…