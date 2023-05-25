Tottenham are reportedly closing in on Feyenoord’s Eredivisie title-winning coach Arne Slot, with the two clubs locked in talks. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is a big fan of the 44-year-old, who is a coach in the Total Football tradition and a John Cruyff disciple - like Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

And according to media in the Netherlands, Levy is ready to cough up the £10m compensation for the Dutch mastermind. Slot’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta - heir to late super-agent Mino Raiola’s business - will do the negotiations with Feyenoord CEO Dennis te Kloese on Spurs’ behalf. Negotiations will take place in the next hours between Feyenoord & Arne Slot representative to discuss conditions of his possible exit. Compensation, crucial point. 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Tottenham will be informed as Slot is frontrunner for Spurs job — but other candidates remain in list. pic.twitter.com/n5PujazlEC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2023 Slot is expected to bring in his No.2 Croatian Marino Pusic as part of his coaching team.

Slot has impressed during his time at the Rotterdam giants, leading them to the inaugural Europa Conference League final last season - losing to former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho’s Roma. After finishing third in the league, behind traditional rivals Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven respectively, he received the Rinus Michels Award for Coach of the Year. This season, he turned the tables and delivered Feyenoord’s first title in six years.