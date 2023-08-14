Manchester United leftback Luke Shaw is full of confidence heading into their Premier League season-opener against a stukkende Wolves team at Old Trafford on Monday at 9pm. The Red Devils ended a six-year trophy drought last season by lifting the League Cup, lost in the FA Cup final to Manchester City and finished third in the Premier League.

But ahead of this season’s first test, leftback Shaw, who may start as a centreback with former captain Harry Maguire poised to join West Ham, is honger like a wolf. ⏰ The wait is finally over...



IT'S #PL MATCHDAY! 👊#MUFC || #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2023 He tells club media: “I have high expectations. I want to have a good season but of course I want to make sure United have a good season. “I think that is by winning trophies. I think my aim for the start of the season is for us to win as many trophies as possible.”

He adds: “It’s really important to get off to a good start. “We all feel very sharp… and it’s about making sure we start strong, start well and get maximum points on the board.” TOUGHT START: Wolves’ Gary O’Neil.Picture credit: Peter Nichollls At the other end of the pitch is dinge deurmekaar, with Wolves and coach Julen Lopetegui parting ways just last week and Gary O’Neil taking over from him.