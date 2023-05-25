With Manchester United only needing a point against Chelsea in Thursday night’s Premier League clash to return to the Champions League, coach Erik ten Hag wants his manne to get the job done. On 69 points heading into the penultimate game of their league campaign - with Fulham the next visitors to Old Trafford on the final day this Sunday - the Red Devils can make a top-four finish vas and deny bitter rivals Liverpool the kans of overtaking them at the laaste with a draw or a win on Thursday night.

Having missed out on top-tier European football last term following a sixth-placed finish, Ten Hag says Champions League is a must. The @PremierLeague is calling! ☎️#MUFC || #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2023 He explains: “We want to compete with the best and be in the Champions League. First, we have to win the game and get the job done. “We win one trophy [the League Cup] but we want more trophies… we think we are in the right direction but it can always be better. Because good is not good enough.”

Demand: Coach Erik ten Hag Ten Hag will be boosted by the return to fitness of top goalscorer Marcus Rashford, who missed their last two wins through injury and illness. Meanwhile, Chelsea head to Old Trafford guaranteed their worst league finish since their 14th place in 1993/94. Having helped the Blues to the first of their two Champion League titles, interim Frank Lampard wants his 11th-placed side to show that they can reach that level again.