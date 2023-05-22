Western Province kept their hopes of a Currie Cup semifinal alive by beating defending champions the Pumas 22-14 at Athlone Stadium on Friday night. An 80th minute try by lock Adre Smith sealed the win for Province, who remained in fourth place on the log but are now only four points behind the third-placed Pumas.

In the context of their season, it was an important win for coach John Dobson’s side who next host the Lions at the same venue this Friday. FRIDAY NIGHT DELIGHT🔥@WP_RUGBY come out on top against the defending champions in Cape Town and earn vital points for their playoff push ⚪️🔵#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/ZjVbLcIQz9 — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) May 19, 2023 With only three rounds to play and the fifth-placed Griquas three points behind them, the Bulls in sixth a further point behind and even the seventh-placed Lions with a shot of making the semis a point behind them, it’s squeaky-bum-time. Province will in all likelihood be without Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu for the visit from the Lions, after the utility back suffered a suspected fractured hand in the clash.

Injury: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Still, there is enough fight in this Province team to tackle the Lions confidently this week. They proved as much against the Pumas. Stunned in the first minute when Pumas prop Cameron Dawson burst through the tackles of Smith and flyhalf and captain Jean-Luc du Plessis to score from 20 metres out, Province fought back to take a 12-7 lead at half time,

Du Plessis dotted down their second after getting a pass from scrumhalf Godlen Masimla, who scored the first try from close quarters, from the base of a five-metre scrum. Half-time at Athlone Stadium and there is not much in it. Two tries to one so far and a crucial second half coming up. #WPvPUM #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/PlESdxAEj3 — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) May 19, 2023 A touchdown in the corner nine minutes after the break by wing Andrew Kota regained the lead for the Pumas (14-12). With right minutes to go, Du Plessis successfully converted a penalty kick to give WP a one-point lead in the dying minutes.