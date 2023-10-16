Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos called Friday night’s goalless draw with eSwatini “a disaster” ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Afcon 2023 hosts Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan.
South Africa wasted possession and chances at FNB Stadium against the minnows after the Belgian called for them to beat Dominc Kunene’s team, who were expected to play with a defensive approach.
But Broos’ bors was warm after the final whistle as his span showed min lus to break down their opponents.
Just off the plane and onto immigration! Bafana Bafana safe and sound in Abijan, Côte d’Ivoire. #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/cBJwY5Nd1r— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 14, 2023
Speaking to reporters after the game, he fumed: “The way we were playing in the first half, it was a disaster. It was very bad.
"I think we didn’t have one chance; I think we had one chance in the 70th minute... and for the rest nothing, not even being dangerous. With all [due] respect against Eswatini.
We are lucky we played a team at that level otherwise it would have been a disaster.
“I didn’t recognise my team.
“We have to be good in every game.
“And if you can’t win with good football, you try to win with power, you try to win it with fighting spirit - even that was not in our team.
“We have to hope that this is a wake-up call.”
Having been drawn with Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in Group E ahead of the January tournament, Bafana have to pull their socks when they step up their preparations against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.