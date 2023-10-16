South Africa wasted possession and chances at FNB Stadium against the minnows after the Belgian called for them to beat Dominc Kunene’s team, who were expected to play with a defensive approach.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos called Friday night’s goalless draw with eSwatini “a disaster” ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Afcon 2023 hosts Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan.

But Broos’ bors was warm after the final whistle as his span showed min lus to break down their opponents.

Just off the plane and onto immigration! Bafana Bafana safe and sound in Abijan, Côte d’Ivoire. #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/cBJwY5Nd1r — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 14, 2023

Speaking to reporters after the game, he fumed: “The way we were playing in the first half, it was a disaster. It was very bad.

"I think we didn’t have one chance; I think we had one chance in the 70th minute... and for the rest nothing, not even being dangerous. With all [due] respect against Eswatini.