The Stormers enter this year’s United Rugby Championship (URC) with no fewer than five flyhalves in their squad, while fullback Clayton Blommetjies has also thrown his name into the hat of late. Blommetjies did duty for the Streeptruie in their pre-season matches against SWD and the Sharks on the same day two weeks ago after they lost both Jurie Matthee and Jean-luc du Preez, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was playing for the U21s.

Blommetjies, though, is an “in case of an emergency” 10, with the other two specialist flyhalves (Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse) currently with the Springboks in France. We know there will be plenty of 🔵⚪️ in the stands at Emirates Airline Park this weekend for our @Vodacom #URC opener against @LionsRugbyCo.



🎟: https://t.co/3bFMp3i9w4#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/YtOGLbMkec — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 18, 2023 As they head into their URC opener against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday, assistant coach Dawie Snyman is happy with the amount of playmakers in their group and says Libbok and Willemse will get some time off when they return from the World Cup. Stocked up: Dawie Snyman.Picture credit: Shaun Roy Snyman says: “Manie, over the last two seasons, played a lot of rugby for us - he’s got the most minutes in the URC last season. So it’s a nice opportunity [now] for us to build a bit of depth [in that position].