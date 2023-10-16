Posting 302/8 in their 50 overs after winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Province’s bowlers did well to bowl out their hosts for 257 runs in the 47th over.

Western Province strengthened their position at the top of the 1Day Cup standings on Sunday with a 45-run win over the Dolphins in Durban.

The win lifts the unbeaten Province to 20 log points after four wins and a no-result in five matches, with the Dolphins in fourth on 10 points after six games.

MATCH RESULT | Western Province won by 45 runs.



Hollywoodbets Dolphins 257 all out (46.3).



Smuts 94, Ackerman 72, Porteous 30.



Paterson 4/38, Mpongwana 3/32, B. Hendricks 2/79. #WozaNawe #WPcricket #westernprovince #BoyInBlue💙 pic.twitter.com/OfrnqqeYTN — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) October 15, 2023

David Bedingham (51), Valentine Kitime (50), George Linde (55) and Abdullah Bayoumy (54) all scored fifties for Province, while Dane Paterson (4/38), Mihlali Mpongwana (3/32) and Beuran Hendricks(2/77) did the damage as the Dolphins went from 243/5 to 257 all out in record time - losing their last five wickets for 14 runs.

In the weekend’s other action, third-placed North West (on 13 points) beat the fifth-placed Titans (9) by eight wickets on Friday, the Lions in sixth (6) klapped Boland in eighth (4) by five wickets on Saturday and the second-placed Warriors (18) smashed seventh-placed KZN Inland (5) by eight wickets on Sunday.