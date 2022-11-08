Springbok lock Lood de Jager has been ruled out of Saturday’s Test against France with a shoulder injury, opening the door for the versatile Franco Mostert to return to the starting XV.
De Jager left the field in last weekend’s 19-16 defeat to Ireland and it was immediately clear that he would struggle to make it for this week.
Forwards coach Deon Davids confirms: “Lood isn’t available for the match against France.
“We know Lood is a quality player and any team losing him as a five lock will feel that loss. Luckily we’ve got some experienced campaigners in Franco Mostert and Marvin Orie to slot in.
“It’s their opportunity now and we feel those two guys in that position are quite capable of stepping up.”
Davids admits that the Springboks’ maul, which has been nullified by opponents of late, needs some attention ahead of crossing swords against a French side who has now won 11 matches in a row.
Of the French pack of forwards he says: “France have a big strong pack of forwards and for us also the set pieces are important, so it’s going to be a tough battle up front. It’s a battle we’re looking forward to. We are aware that it is going to be a big challenge.”
Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber will name his squad for the clash on Tuesday.