Springbok lock Lood de Jager has been ruled out of Saturday’s Test against France with a shoulder injury, opening the door for the versatile Franco Mostert to return to the starting XV. De Jager left the field in last weekend’s 19-16 defeat to Ireland and it was immediately clear that he would struggle to make it for this week.

Forwards coach Deon Davids confirms: “Lood isn’t available for the match against France. Challenge: Deon Davids “We know Lood is a quality player and any team losing him as a five lock will feel that loss. Luckily we’ve got some experienced campaigners in Franco Mostert and Marvin Orie to slot in. “It’s their opportunity now and we feel those two guys in that position are quite capable of stepping up.”