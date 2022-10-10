The Lions showed plenty of guts against a strong Edinburgh side to win their third consecutive United Rugby Championship tour match by 22-19 in the Scottish capital on Friday evening.
The two teams went into the halftime break level at 5-5 after each scored an unconverted try, however, the match opened up after the break with both sides using their kicking game to gain field possession and then the driving maul to put points on the board.
Both sides scored three tries apiece, but it was the Lions who clinched the match with a Gianni Lombard penalty conversion near the end.
Edinburgh – Tries: Viliame Mata, Darcy Graham, Ben Muncaster. Conversions: Emiliano Boffelli (2).
Lions – Tries: Andries Coetzee, Henco van Wyk and Francke Horn; Conversions: Gianni Lombard (2). Penalty: Lombard.