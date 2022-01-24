The Stormers stunned the Bulls 30-26 in their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Racing into an early 18-0 lead, the Capetonians allowed their visitors to fight back to set up a tense finale to the clash.

Then with the Bulls leading 26-23 with less than 10 minutes remaining, broadcasters Supersport had a “serious technical malfunction” and the feed from Loftus was blacked out.

During this time, replacement scrumhalf Paul de Wet scored a match-winning try for the Men in Black, as the Stormers won 30-26.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Wing Seabelo Senatla bagged two tries

But they had their first half assault on the Bulls to thank for the win in the end.

The man steering the ship for the visitors was Manie Libbok, who enjoyed a superb outing back at his old stomping ground.

It was he who set up the first try, with his grubber kick allowing Seabelo Senatla to dot down the first of his two tries in the corner.

CONTROL: Stormer Manie Libbok

Bulls wing Madosh Tambwe, who had missed the ball that allowed Senatla to score, was then penalised for being in front of the kicker from the restart.

From the resulting scrum, the Stormers won a penalty and Libbok added the extras to make it 8-0 in the first 10 minutes.

After the half-hour mark, Libbok and Senatla combined again with a grubber and finish to make it 18-0.

While keeping the scoreboard ticking, the Stormers also defended like men possessed.

But they overplayed their hand at the end of the half, when Ernst van Rhyn was yellow carded for an early tackle on their tryline.

The Bulls then broke their duck when hooker Johan Grobelaar dotted down to make it 18-7.

That try was enough to give the hosts the belief that they can bounce back and win the match, and after Tambwe finished off a great backline move for the Bulls, with Embrose Papier turning replacement Morne Steyn’s cross kick into a five-pointer, the Stormers were stunned.

When Elrigh Louw barged over to make it 26-18, Stormers fans could be forgiven for thinking “hier gat ons alweer”.

But another former Bull and Stormers replacement Warrick Gelant then got on the outside of his defender before a grubber kick to Herschel Jantjies, who dotted down.

At this time, replies were non-existent because of the technical error and referee Jaco Peyper had to officiate old-school style - make the calls on the pitch.

Libbok missed the conversion and the scoreboard read 26-23 in favour of the Bulls.

That’s when the feed was cut, and fans later learned that De Wet scored the match-winning try.

Stormers coach John Dobson couldn’t describe the try in his post-match briefing, because he was in the loo at the time.

Stormers fans, though, won’t mind how it came - as long as they got the “W”.

Next up for them is a trip to Durban to face the Sharks.

