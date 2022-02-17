There’s no place like home for Stormers co-captain Salmaan Moerat, who yesterday celebrated signing a contract extension to stay in Cape Town.

With interest overseas growing for the Paarliet second-rower, the 24-year-old has decided to forsake a big-money move and is locked in at his home union until at least 2025.

Having been come through the famed Western Province Rugby system, while captaining both the SA Schools and Junior Springbok in his youth days, Moerat obviously has better days ahead.

Since making his Stormers debut in 2018, he has come on in leaps and bounds in his lineout set piece and allround game, which earned him a place in Springbok touring squad to Europe in November last year.

And while a Bok debut still awaits, he will be fighting for his place in the national team as a Stormer.

He says: “It means a lot to me and my family to play for the Stormers and the direction the team has been going in the last few months makes for an especially exciting future.

“I am glad that the path forward is clear, so I can focus on playing my best rugby and contributing wherever I can to the team.”

Having convinced Moerat to turn down reported approaches from English side Sale Sharks, WP are also expected to deliver more good news on Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies’ future.

IOL reported earlier this week, that 19-capped Jantjies has signed a new deal that will keep him at the Stormers until 2025.

