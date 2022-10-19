Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungawani says they are well prepared for life without lock Salmaan Moerat against Cardiff in their United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday. The Stormers tackle the Welsh outfit on Cardiff Arms Park’s artificial turf minus Moerat, who has returned to Cape Town.

Jetting off in the opposite direction was prop Frans Marlherbe, as the Stormers continue to juggle the playing time of their Springboks. PLANNE: Rito Hlungwane Hlungwani explains: “Salmaan also spent a lot of time away from home with the Boks. This was a pre-planned [move], play two games and then go home. “We have cover for him – Ernst [van Rhyn] played lock already and Adre [Smith as well] – he didn’t play last week, he was taking a breather.