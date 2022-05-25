The hele se favourites at this year’s French Open will be in action today. King of Clay, Rafa Nadal, meets homeboy Corentin Moutet, who knocked out Stan Wawrinka in his first round match, in his second round match, while defending champion Novak Djokovic will also be in action with his opponent yet to be determined.

The man of the hour, Carlos Alcaraz who is seen as Nadal’s heir, will look to continue to impress against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas - with the 34-year-old laasgenoemde 15 years older than his opponent. As for South Africa’s run at the tournament, it ended in singles action before it could really start. SA No.1 Lloyd Harris was comfortably knocked out by home crowd favourite Richard Gasquet in straight sets. With their match suspended overnight, at 6-1, 5-2, Gasquet made klaar to finish third set 6-3 and won final set 6-4 on Tuesday.