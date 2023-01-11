Hugo Lloris will focus his full attention on his Tottenham career after announcing the France captain retired from international football, ahead of this weekend’s north London derby. His decision brings to an end a record-breaking 145-cap stint in goals for Les Bleus, who he led to 2018 World Cup glory and a runners-up medal at Qatar 2022 last month.

The 36-year-old revealed to French newspaper L’Equipe: “There comes a time when you have to know how to pass the hand. “I don’t want to make it my own, I’ve always said and repeated that the France team doesn’t belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that's the case, me first. I think that behind [me], the team is ready to continue.” Lloris and fifth-placed span Spurs host leaders Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League derby.