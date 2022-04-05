Liverpool have some ghost-busting to do as Benfica summoned ou geeste ahead of tonight’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash with Benfica at the Estádio da Luz (9pm).

The last time the teams met in the elite European tournament it was in the 2005/6 last-16 and the Portuguese giants knocked out the 2005 champions 3-0 on aggregate, thanks to goals from Simao Sambrosa and Luisao.

Now, both directors at the club, they are trying to conjure up the belief that the current can do the same after wins of Barcelona and Ajax to get to this stage.

Luisao says: “In 2006 we faced Liverpool and they were the holders, and we went through. Liverpool are a very strong team. They have high-level players in defence, but where they are strongest is really the attack.”

WARY: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

Simao adds: “Anything is possible, like what happened against Barcelona or Ajax this season. I think 2006 can be repeated.”

Wary of roeping spoeke following an “easy” draw, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk knows they will be up against a team eager to stun them on the big stage.

He says: “[Benfica] are in the last eight of the Champions League. We can say one of the ‘easiest’ draws, but they are there for a reason. It's going to be difficult.”

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to turn to his Portuguese connection to avoid any scares, with assistant coach Pep Ljinders and hitmen Luis Dias and Diogo Jota all having links with Benfica’s rivals Porto.

He adds: “I know people will say we are the favourites, but... we are too long in the business now to make these kinds of mistakes.”

