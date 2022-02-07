Liverpool overcame a slow start to cruise into their FA Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over Cardiff at Anfield yesterday afternoon.

Coach Jurgen Klopp would have been bedonnerd with his Reds’ sloppy first-half performance when Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones wasted some great chances to take control of the match.

Jota got his first sight on goal in the fourth minute, but when the ball fell to him in the penalty area he could only pick out goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

Takumi Minamino thought he’d given the Reds the lead after nine minutes, but Kostas Tsimikas was offside in the buildup.

And after an unproductive first half, Liverpool survived a scare when goalkeeper Caoihmin Kelleher was cautioned when he raced out of the box 45 seconds into the second half and took out Mark Harris.

Cardiff protested for a red card, but VAR said no after a check.

That proved to be a wake-up call as Jota headed the Reds ahead in the 53rd minute from an inviting Trent Alexander-Arnold freekick.

Klopp rang the changes, bringing on teen ace Harvey Elliott for his first game after long-term injury and £37 new boy Luis Diaz.

And Diaz showed his quality within 10 minutes on the pitch, setting up Minamino with some quick feet on the byline to make it 2-0 in the 58th minute.

Elliott then sealed the win in the 76th with a brilliant touch to control Andy Robertson cross before letting it drop and turn into a left-foot strike home

Rubin Colwill pulled one back for the Bluebirds, but it was too little, too late.

Liverpool will next face Norwich in the fifth round.

