Klopp announced last month that he will leave the Reds at the end of the season after nine years in charge at Anfield since 2015.

According to reports abroad, Liverpool have already made contact with Xabi Alonso to replace outgoing coach Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The German, though, already told club bosses about his planne last year and they wasted no time in getting his replacement in place, with Foot Mercato in France reporting that they contacted Bayer Leverkusen coach Alonso in November already.

Final season: Jurgen Klopp. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

As it stands, Klopp’s Reds are at the top of the Premier League, while Alonso’s Leverkusen are leading the standings in the Bundesliga.Asked about the links with the club he played for between 2004 and 2009, the 42-year-old was quoted by the UK Express, saying: “Speculation is normal, but I have great respect and admiration for what Jurgen has done at Liverpool in the last nine years, and how he’s done it.

“He has a connection with the fans, he’s done a great job, but my focus is here at Bayer Leverkusen.”