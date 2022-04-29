With a fifth-straight PSL title signed, sealed and delivered, Mamelodi Sundowns now turn their focus to the Nedbank Cup this weekend.

Masandawana ensured an unassailable lead at the top of the table with Wednesday night’s goalless draw with third-placed Cape Town City, taking their total to 58 points with four games to spare – the earliest since their 2006/07 success.

It was all celebrations for the Brazilians at Loftus Versfeld, just days after being knocked out the Caf Champions League quarterfinals last Saturday. But despite their bid to conquer Africa over, Downs co-coach Rulani Mokwena says they will push for a domestic treble by adding the Nedbank Cup to their league and MTN8 crowns.

With a meeting with Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup semifinal tomorrow night, Mokwena says: “We would have liked to do better in the CAF Champions League but to amass the number of points we have with four games to go and the MTN 8 trophy which is something that eluded us was great.

“We have to go again for the Nedbank Cup.”

