Bafana Bafana were taught a handvol harsh lessons in their 5-0 pak from world champions France.

And South Africa’s stars say they will take Tuesday night’s humbling in Lille like men and strive to get better with their Afcon 2023 qualification campaign kicking off next month.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring before Olivier Giroud added another before the break.

But once Siyanda Xulu pulled down Mbappe to win and convert a 76th-minute penalty, the hosts scored twice more through Wissam Ben Yidder and Matteo Guendouzi, either side of substitute Khuliso Mudau’s red card.

HONESTY: SA captain Williams

The defeat equalled South Africa’s record loss - a 5-0 defeat to Brazil in 2014.

And the man who made his debut in that game against Brazil, captain Ronwen Williams, says the team can only look forward.

After getting Mbappe’s match shirt, he says: “We knew it was going to be tough coming up against the world champions.

“They showed their level and it showed where we are as a team.

MOTIVATED: Bafana’s Lyle Lakay

“We need to be honest and say that we’re not at that level, but in saying that last week we bossed the game against Guinea and made as many chances that France made against us.

“We were one win away from the World Cup where we would have played more teams like this.

“It was an eye opener.”

Mamelodi Sundowns leftback Lyle Lakay admits France’s stars are just completely different to what they are used to in the PSL.

He says: “I would say, it was a lesson. But we can gain from the experience irrespective of the result.

“We only see those guys [France] on TV. We may not be on their level, but we can see how far we can go.

“We’re not happy with the result, but it motivates you at the end of the day.”

