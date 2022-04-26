Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff made a public apology to a sukkeling Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, describing his car as "undriveable" and unworthy for a world champion.

Wolff spoke after a moeilike day for Hamilton who finished the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in a lowly 13th while Mercedes teammate George Russell was fourth.

CAR PROBLEMS: Lewis Hamilton

Adding insult to injury, Hamilton was lapped by his recent nemesis world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen won the race ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to trim Charles Leclerc's lead in the title race to 27 points with Lando Norris finishing third for McLaren.

Not where you deserve to be, Lewis. We’ll keep our heads down and get you back where you should be. pic.twitter.com/XFXMYZHUyM — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 24, 2022

Russell, 24, competing in the same difficult 'porpoising' and under-performing Mercedes car as the 37-year-old seven-time champion has now beaten Hamilton in each of the last three races.

But Wolff says: “We are not good enough for a world champion - and we just need to fix the car.”

He also apologised to Hamilton on the team radio, saying: “I am sorry for what you had to drive today. I know it was undriveable. This was a terrible race."

Hamilton adds: “It's been difficult, but I don't really know what to say.

“It's definitely not easy and we all feel it as a team. At least George got some points so my apologies to everyone (that) I wasn't able to do the same.

"I just wasn't fast enough to overtake and I don't really know why. I just wasn't moving forwards. I was just a bit of a sitting duck."

[email protected]