South African Rugby’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has taken to Twitter, once again, to respond to criticism aimed at him by former Springbok coach Nick Mallett last week. In SuperSport’s show The Final Whistle last Sunday, the panel was discussing pathways in South African rugby.

Mallett then suggested: “His [Erasmus’s] job is to bring coaches through, and bring referees through. It’s a very big job he’s got, he shouldn’t be on social media talking about the Springboks, he should be doing his job properly.” Wish they will just ask for the truth first before they give ‘expert opinions’ pic.twitter.com/32dcX6m6Ng — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) February 11, 2023 Erasmus didn’t take kindly to the outlining of his job responsibilities and took to Twitter at 4.47am on Saturday morning to leave a voice note in which he says: “I struggled to sleep, because I was really worried about your comments on Final Whistle last week. “No matter what it is, it’s just the things that you said without any substance behind it. So Nick [Mallett], I’m just going to tell you straight up, ‘you don’t know what a rugby director is, what his job is’. And obviously I’m not appointing coaches. “Go and read the thing, I have no authority in appointing coaches.

TARGET: SuperSport’s Mallett. “The second thing, I do have a programme running called the fast-tracking of elite black players, who haven’t had the opportunity in Super Rugby and URC and we’re fast-tracking them…” Erasmus adds: “Obviously when you start saying things like I must get the referees right, I must stop tweeting with the Springboks - the Springboks are the most important thing. That’s my priority, I will do anything to let the Springboks in. So please don’t stop me at anything there. PRIORITY: World champion Springboks. “Then the second thing is you said I must bring referees through, yes, I’m bringing referees through but it has to be accepted by World Rugby.