Cape Town City owner John Comitis slammed the PSL after Safa’s arbitrator Nazeer Cassiem ruled that the matches missed by Kaizer Chiefs because of Covid-19 last year have to be replayed.

With a klomp Covid cases in their squad, Chiefs simply didn’t pitch up for the matches.

According to the rules, a no-show meant the points should have gone to their opponents.

Instead, months later, the PSL has ruled that the matches should be rescheduled.

"Today is a dark day for football in SA... They can have the 3pts..." ~John Comitis in reaction to the arbitration ruling in favour of @KaizerChiefs #MSW pic.twitter.com/NU2uCI8EDH — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) March 20, 2022

Comitis says on Marawa Sports Worldwide: “It’s a dark day for South African football...

“Here we have a club [Chiefs] not arriving at a match, and we allow this thing to get to this point, because we didn’t act, and the prosecution didn’t act.”

On the pitch, his City leapfrogged Stellenbosch on the weekend after Thabo Nodada’s 89th-minute winner against Gallants, while Stellies had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Royal AM.

