Bafana Bafana travelled to Europe on Monday without star man Percy Tau to face Guinea and France on Friday and next Tuesday respectively.

Tau is set for a few weeks out with a knee injury after scoring for Al-Ahly in Friday’s 3-1 Caf Champions League at Al-Merrikh.

The 27-year-old striker has been replaced by Victor Letsoalo, the PSL’s top-scoring South African with 11 goals.

And coach Hugo Broos is hoping that Tau will be back to his best come the Afcon 2023 qualifiers in June.

The Belgian says: “Percy will not be there. He is injured again. It becomes a little problem with Percy.

“Since I’m here he has had problems with transfers and injuries.

“He missed the Ethiopia qualifiers and wasn’t 100 percent for Zimbabwe and Ghana.

“I hope one day it will stop. He is a very important player for us.

“But I'm afraid that he might he out in June.”

With the rest of the squad fit, Broos expects players like Veli Mothwa, Goodman Mosele and Fagrie Lakay to bring the quality and experience from playing in Caf competition against Guinea and France.

He adds: “After [last year’s World Cup 2022] qualifiers, we saw we needed more quality and more power

“And the players we have here are doing very well in Champions League and Confederation, so they have that experience at a high level, so that will help us for the next games.

“What I expect is not a good result - it will be very tough against a world champion. A good game will be good. So that we a good team in June.”

