The Stormers got their own back against the Lions with a ruthless 32-10 bonus-point United Rugby Championship (URC) victory on Saturday.

John Dobson’s manne had the extra log point sewn up in the 74th minute at Ellis Park as they moved into the top half of the table after a third win of the new year and are still unbeaten in four matches in 2022.

After Manie Libbok and Tiaan Swanepoel swopped early penalties right in front of the pale, former Lions man Hacjivah Dayimani grabbed the Stormers’ first try of the match just before the half-hour mark.

The No.8 stepped his way into a gap and sped to the tryline to dot down under the posts for Libbok an easy conversion for Libbok (10-3).

DANGEROUS: Seabelo Senatla

With the Stormers up 13-3 at half time, they cut the Lions defence open again five minutes into the second half after a Ruhan Nel run before they moved it quickly to the wing through Libbok and Damian Willemse to set up Seabelo Senatla in the corner.

They scored in the opposite corner six minutes later after Willemse hit the gap, fed Paul de Wet on inside before the ball went wide to Sergeal Petersen to speed home down the outside.

They wrapped up the bonus point with six minutes to play when Warrick Gelant grubbered the ball in behind the Lions from 10 metres out where flanker Deon Fourie sealed the deal before a late Morne van den Berg consolation.

And boss Dobson hailed his side’s ruthlessness, saying: "We wanted to be better today than we've been over the past few weeks and I thought we were.

PROUD COACH: John Dobson

“From a certain point of view, we sort of managed the game well and took our opportunities well.

“We probably left a few points out there in the first half, but in the end we were really clinical.

“The thing is, we had to manage energy.

"I don't want people to take this the wrong way, but you can't over-exert yourself here on the highveld.”

