Coach Ivan “Cash” van Rooyen’s side cashed in on a fast start and were up 20-5 at the break already, before taking their foot off the gas slightly in the second half.

The Lions roared on Friday night, as they beat French giants Stade Francais 30-12 in their European Challenge Cup clash at Ellis Park.

Following last week’s 31-all draw with Wales’ Dragons, the Lions produced a superb display on the day, with wing Quan Horn dotting down two of their four tries on the day.

The win came at a cost for the hosts ahead of this week’s United Rugby Championship derby against the Sharks in Durban, with promising midfielder Henco van Wyk suffering an elbow injury in the clash.

Still, the men from Joburg will be high on confidence after the win, even though it wasn’t a full-strength Stade Francais outfit.