Willem Alberts will make his return to the Lions starting XV this weekend, when the Joburgers host Ulster at 2pm in United Rugby Championship action.
After a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, Alberts will pack down next to captain Reinhard Nothnagel in a move that will see him face former Springbok teammate Duane Vermeulen at Ellis Park.
Currently sixth on the log with three wins from four, Nothnagel says of their opponents: “Ulster is a top side and they have a good track record in the competition.
“It will certainly be a challenging encounter for us. In saying that, they are a team who tour very well so that’s something we are taking into consideration as well.”
Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Quan Horn, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Emmanuel Tshituka, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 JP Smith. Replacements: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 20 Sibusiso Sangweni, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Jordan Hendrikse, 23 Zander du Plessis.