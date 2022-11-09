Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok is set to make his Springbok debut when they face France in Marseille on Saturday. Libbok, 25, will play off the bench as Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber rung the changes following his side’s 19-16 defeat to Ireland last weekend.

With a total of seven changes to his starting XV, including two positional, Nienaber has given Libbok licence to thrill off the bench. The coach says: “The nice thing about Manie is that he’s been with us now for three weeks and looking at him at training, he is a lot more comfortable and getting used to the language [in the team]. “I am confident that if he does get an opportunity on Saturday, he can just play his natural game. “What the team needs from him is to do what he does best - to play with his specific skill set.

“I hope things pan out the way that we can actually give him some time on the field.” Nienaber changed his back three to Willie le Roux at fullback and Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wings, with Makazole Mapimpi dropping to the bench. Faf de Klerk comes in at scrumhalf, with Aden Hendrikse dropped from the match 23 and Cobus Reinach coming in on the bench.