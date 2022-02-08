Richard Levi smacked 67 runs off just 39 balls to steer Western Province to a six-wicket T20 Challenge win over the Rocks at St George’s Park yesterday.

Brought in alongside fellow veteran Dane Vilas to boost WP’s squad ahead of the tournament, Levi, 34, reminded cricket fans why he was once regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen in the shortest form of the game when he hit three sixes and nine fours to take the game away from their Paarl neighbours.

It was the Boland team that enjoyed a better start to proceedings in the first match of the tournament, winning the coin flip and deciding to bat first.

WP, though, struck back immediately, with Beuran Hendricks bowling out Rocks captain Pieter Malan for a first-ball duck.

Malan’s brother, Janneman, then scored 29 for his team, before Christiaan Jonker smashed 46 off 43 balls and Ferisco Adams getting 34 off 29.

Both of them were removed by George Linde who finished with bowling figures of 2/13 to win the Bowler of the Match award.

ON SONG: WP’s George Linde

But it was all about Batsman of the Match Levi who, despite losing his opening partner Jonathan Bird for a duck, gooi’d his gewig rond from the word go.

He finally lost his wicket in the 13th over, but Linde (20* off 21) and Aviwe Mgijima (26* off 17) was on hand to finish off the Rocks with three overs to spare.

In yesterday’s other match, the Warriors beat the Titans by eight, after scoring 163.8 before restricting their opponents 155.6.

In today’s action, the Lions face the Dragons at 10am, with the Knights and Dolphins squaring off at 2.30.

WP next play the Warriors tomorrow.

[email protected]