It’s been the perfect kind of World Cup post-Covid. Everyone has had something to say. I’ve said countless times that here was an opportunity to press reset and move on right along into the new normal.

Qatar’s politics have been questioned and their labour conditions have also been in the spotlight. It’s called the World Cup for a reason. That means that it must be played all over the world. Football needed a stage outside of the norm and the expected. It’s been uncomfortable for many in the mainstream world.

Qatar is like nothing the world of football has ever experienced. Because of Qatar, the dates for the tournament have changed. Most of Europe has been very loud about a lot that is “wrong about this World Cup and host country Qatar”. If you don’t know, it’s been reported that more than 6 500 migrant workers have died while building the stadiums and other construction needed for the tournament.

Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The country’s discriminatory laws against women and LGBTQ+ people are not the same as what the world is used to, which has led to online movements to boycott the tournament. Don’t get me wrong, these also make me very uncomfortable to read and hear about, but I don’t think about throwing my toys now when the players are ready to take to the field. Some have waited four years and there will be many that have waited even longer to be on that stage with their nations.

Gareth Bale, one of the most decorated footballers over the past 15 can tick the box of leading his unfenced country of Wales to the World Cup and of course also scoring the first goal for the 2022 tournament. You’d have to go back to 1958 which was the last time Wales appeared at a Fifa World Cup and they reached the quarterfinals. That’s 1958 bafethu, that time there were no African or Asian teams and only Mexico from the Concacaf region, three teams from South America and a whole 12 European nations.

That’s not really a “world” cup now is it? Today there are 32 teams from each and every continent of the world, besides Antarctica for obvious reasons. If there was ever a loud noise and toy-toying, it’s something that should have been done way sooner than it was done. Look at what sport and football has done for us as a country. Bafana Bafana’s quick rise in the world of football since being re-admission as a member of Fifa in 1992 was a major unifying factor as we were walking into democracy.

Look at what it did for the USA. It helped accelerate the growth of Major League Soccer which officially kicked off in 1993 a year before they hosted. It’s well-documented how much the MLS has grown. Global superstars like David Beckham, Kaka, Pirlo and even the great Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all played for clubs in the US. US pioneer: David Beckham. Their national team is giving Mexico a serious run for Concacaf titles. And in Qatar they will also have fellow confederation member teams Canada and Costa Rica in Qatar for company.

I bet you USA ’94 also had haters. The 2010 World Cup had many haters as well, with many even suggesting Australia would take over the hosting. 2010 FIFA World cup If that’s not growth of the game, then I don’t really know what is. Qatar needs sporting heroes too. Just like Wales who have a point of reference, Qatar and many other countries need these experiences to grow the game in their nations and surrounding regions.