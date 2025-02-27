THERE is a 75 percent chance of rain at Loftus when the Stormers tackle the Bulls there in the United Rugby Championship at 5pm on Saturday. And Stormers scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer is hellbent on making the rain work in their favour.

Ungerer, 31, could be named in John Dobson’s lineup for the north-south derby when the coach names his side for the clash on Friday. Either way, he believes the kicking game in the rain will be key to the outcome of the clash. Ungerer is quoted by SuperSport as saying: “I don’t think the weather is going to be very nice in Pretoria this weekend so kicking is going to be very important in his game.

“Kicking will be very important if the conditions are what we are anticipating, and it is going to be very important to control territory, to put the big men into the right areas to play from.” The Bulls gave the Stormers scrum a pak sale when the two teams last locked horns, with the visitors winning 33-32 innie Kaap. Heading into tomorrow’s clash, Bulls lock and former Stormer Cobus Wiese says they want to intimate their rivals.

Wiese explains: “For us as a team, it’s important to rebuild Loftus’ reputation. I think we may have let Loftus down a bit in the last few weeks… “I feel that teams must feel intimidated when they come to Loftus.” WEEKEND’S URC FIXTURES