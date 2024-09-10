His eyes lit up as he walked into the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, not only to watch one of the biggest rugby matches of the season, but to meet his hero, Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe. At that very moment, nine-year-old Grayton Rhode, forgot all about his circumstances, and smiled from ear to ear as Kolbe gave him his famous head guard as a memento of the unforgettable occasion.

The meeting at the match between South Africa and New Zealand was organised by rural activist Billy Claasen. Big moment: Grayton met his hero, Springbok Cheslin Kolbe, right. Picture: supplied Grayton, a Grade 3 learner from Stockwell Primary School outside Ashton, became critically ill at the age of three, and was diagnosed with Meningococcal Meningitis, a bacterial form of the disease, which later resulted in both his legs being amputated. However, this did not deter the very determined, yet shy boy from realising his dream of playing rugby.

Grayton has prosthetic legs, but prefers to play rugby on his stompies. His rugby coach, Gaewinne Niemand, says Grayton approached him at the end of last year to ask if he could play for the school team. Watch him gooi: Grayton takes the gap. Picture: screen grabbed “I contacted his mom, and his mom agreed. The way he played, it not only surprised me but motivated so many people as well who watched him play.

“He is so calm and shy, but the moment he holds that ball in his hands, wow! And he plays with able-bodied children, so his story is a story about hope, it’s a reminder that our circumstances must not keep us from reaching for your dreams, it motivates us all to do better.” Grayton’s mom Annie Rhode says: “I am so proud of him, he is so young yet he doesn’t let his disability hold him back, and look where that brought him. “You had to see his face when he got the cap from Cheslin. I haven't seen him smile so much, he was so starstruck when they spoke to him, he just smiled the whole time.”