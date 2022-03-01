Leeds are set to name Jesse Marsch as their new new coach, once his work permit is granted.

The American will come in to replace Argentinian legend Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked on Sunday after a run of four defeats and 17 goals conceded.

Marsch has been out of work since being fired by RB Leipzig in December following poor results after taking the reins from Bayern Munich-bound Julian Nagelsmann.

The 48-yearold has strong ties to the Red Bull football group, joining them as a coach in 2015, when he took over at Red Bull New York.

In 2018, he left New York to become assistant coach to Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig and helped the current Manchester United boss to guiding the club to third in the Bundesliga.

The following year, Marsch was deployed to RB Salzburg, where he won the Austrian league and cup double.

He has his work cout for him at Elland Road with Leeds just two point clear of the relegation zone.

